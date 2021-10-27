Avera Medical Minute
453 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Wednesday

The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick Callahan/Lifewrx)(KOTA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 453 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 153,774. 146,079 of those cases are considered recovered.

Active cases in the state increased slightly to 5,464.

The number of South Dakotans currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 increased to 199. Overall, 7,801 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 447,756 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 415,390 South Dakotans are considered fully vaccinated. 46,290 booster shots have been administered in the state.

The state reported three new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday. The state’s death toll now stands at 2,231.

