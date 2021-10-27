After Wessington Springs Shooting: Finding help for domestic violence victims in rural South Dakota

WESSINGTON SPRINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - People in the small town of Wessington Springs are remembering Lorraine Redmann, who authorities say died early Sunday morning. Mitch Caffee has been charged in her death. She was taking in a family member fleeing from abuse.

“Yeah, she was a really sweet lady,” said a family friend who wanted to remain anonymous. “I remember she gave us both candy when we first walked in and she was just really caring about her family and she had a bunch of pictures up of her family everywhere. So yeah, she was really nice.”

That family friend says she’s sad that more couldn’t be done to protect Redmann before it was too late.

“I just want like the law enforcement to do more about it because it feels like they don’t do enough and I just think that it was very clear to see that like, (victim name removed) was in a really abusive relationship with Mitch the whole time they were together,” said the friend.

Each South Dakota county has a plan to help a person flee violence. Amy Carter, Program Director for the Children’s Inn, says continuing to report violations of a no-contact order is the right thing to do.

“Sometimes seems like nothing is happening or those violations are occurring, but you have to keep reporting them. That’s the only way that anything will change,” said Carter.

An abusive relationship often is cyclical, going from a honeymoon period to growing tension, an explosive event, and then starts again with making amends and another honeymoon period. Each time the cycle repeats, the violence grows.

“More isolating the power and control the manipulation, the threats, you know, those things are occurring in the relationship. We want you to get help now,” said Carter.

In remote areas where law enforcement covers a great distance, it can take time for help to arrive. Shelters can work ahead of time with local law enforcement to help victims get out, and get a ride to a crisis shelter.

“Knowing that there is help out there and there are people that can then get you to that help if you do feel like you don’t know, don’t have a way to get there,” said Carter.

Dakota News Now also received a statement from another family member who left Wessington Springs for her safety after reporting abuse by Caffee. She says, “Mitch being away from the family and being in jail is enough justice.”

