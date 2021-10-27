Authorities investigating death of 2-year-old in Watertown

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities in Watertown are investigating the death of a two-year-old Wednesday.

Authorities were called to the 900 block of 41st Street in southwest Watertown Wednesday morning for a report of an unresponsive child. A search warrant is reportedly being conducted at the residence.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time.

The Codington County Sheriff’s Office, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, and Watertown Police Department are investigating.

