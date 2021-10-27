Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Authorities investigating death of 2-year-old in Watertown

Authorities were called to the 900 block of 41st Street in southwest Watertown Wednesday...
Authorities were called to the 900 block of 41st Street in southwest Watertown Wednesday morning for a report of an unresponsive child.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities in Watertown are investigating the death of a two-year-old Wednesday.

Authorities were called to the 900 block of 41st Street in southwest Watertown Wednesday morning for a report of an unresponsive child. A search warrant is reportedly being conducted at the residence.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time.

The Codington County Sheriff’s Office, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, and Watertown Police Department are investigating.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitch Caffee is facing first-degree murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping and burglary.
Wessington Springs man allegedly held woman hostage after fatal shooting
Sheriff’s officials say deputies pulled the 39-year-old man over with his two sons, ages 4 and...
Police: Man charged with DUI says 4-year-old son was the one driving
Fatal crash in Sioux Falls.
Man killed in Sioux Falls crash
According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts
3M: Employee protest over vaccines not impacting South Dakota plants

Latest News

The changing landscape of non-profits in Sioux Falls
The changing landscape of non-profits in Sioux Falls
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem visits the 2021 South Dakota State Fair in Huron.
Noem’s executive order lets state employees make exemptions from federal vaccine mandate
South Dakota Supreme Court denies release of special session vote on AG impeachment
The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick...
453 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Wednesday