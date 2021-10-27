Avon Pirates excited to regain winning tradition in HS Football

AVON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota football playoffs resume Thursday and the Cubs of Alcester-Hudson travel to Avon to play the top-ranked and top-seeded Pirates.

Tom Culver’s team hasn’t lost a game all season including an impressive win over Dell Rapids St. Mary and Gayville-Volin. It’s been a dramatic turn-around from last year when the Pirates struggled..

And it’s been an exciting year for the players who grew up watching state championship teams where they were little.

Riley Rucktaeschel, Avon senior says, ”I think it would mean a lot to us to keep up the tradition we’ve had here at Avon. So I hope we go to the state championship and do good this year.”

Lincoln Thury, Avon senior says, ”Well we knew we didn’t play to our potential at all last year. There was quite a few games we felt we should have been a lot closer in and weren’t. So we all knew we had to work for something and it’s resulted in this I guess.>

It’s been quite the dramatic turn-around from last year. The Pirates have been impressive all season and with 2 more wins they will make a return appearance in the Dome for the first time since 2013 when they were champions of 9-B. That is something this team is inspired by.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.