The changing landscape of non-profits in Sioux Falls

By Cordell Wright
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The business landscape continues to evolve in Sioux Falls; the same is true for Non-profits. This is why One Million Cups brought in two speakers Wednesday to discuss how non-profits have changed in the city.

“The non-profit landscape is changing, the way that the community is investing in, looking at, and approaching non-profits is changing,” Cindy Peterson said, the founder and CEO of Maximizing Excellence.

“People are experiencing a high volume of asks and requests to support something financially and also people are coming up with ideas of how they want to meet needs in our community,” Rich Merkouris said, the president of Kingdom Capital Fund said.

The changing landscape could also lead to more collaboration between non-profits within the community.

“If they’re coming together to respond to a need, donors are really going to get excited about that collaborative spirit because they know their dollars are doing more good than they would have if those organizations were working in silos,” Peterson said.

During the meeting, the speakers also discussed how fundraising has changed for non-profits. Some are reporting an increase in the dollar amount for donations, but the number of actual donors is diminishing.

“Usually when people become the donor they also become a supporter through their time, serving on boards, etc. Sometimes, time and money go together, and if people are not going to give money they may not give time as well,” Merkouris said.

Both speakers highlighted the importance of the success of non-profits remains to ensure a high level of community engagement.

