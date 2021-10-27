Ebert is proud of his Beresford football team after one win last season and first playoff win in 30 years

BERESFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -No question the Cinderella team in the South Dakota playoffs is Beresford. The 14th-seeded Watchdogs won a wild thriller at Mount Vernon on the game’s last play breaking a 30 year winless streak in the playoffs. And when you consider where this team was last year, it’s pretty amazing.

Watchdogs head coach Scott Ebert says, ”We finished as a one win team last year. They made a commitment probably unlike any group I’ve ever had as far as what they did in the off season. So I’m just so proud and happy for our guys and our school community.”

1987 was the last state championship for the Watchdogs under Jim Heeran. But this team has already accomplished almost as much when you consider they had 1 win last year. We’ll have much more tomorrow night on Dakota News Now.

