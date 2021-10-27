Avera Medical Minute
German journalist visits Sioux Falls through exchange program

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After traveling 4,454 miles (7,169 kilometers) from Hamburg, Germany to Sioux Falls, Dania Maria Hohn has been learning and comparing journalistic operations between Europe and America. The objective is to help promote better understanding between the two countries through the German/American Exchange program via RTDNF and the RIAS Berlin Commission. Dania talked to us about what she hopes to bring back to Germany and the big goals she hopes to accomplish while in the United States as a representative of RTL and NTV commercial networks.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Sioux Falls homeowners continue to battle city over gravel road
