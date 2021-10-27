Avera Medical Minute
Good Samaritan Society breaks ground on new senior living facility in Watertown

Harmony Hill will eventually become a 480-acre campus including residential and educational facilities.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sisters of Mother of God Monastery and the Good Samaritan Society are breaking ground on a new senior living facility Wednesday in Watertown.

The new facility, The Village at Harmony Hill, will be centered around the Village Commons, which is set to include a restaurant, spa, meeting rooms, and therapy services open to the public.

“This community has seen substantial growth for the past several years and we want to continue providing the best senior care and services for the communities we serve. The Village at Harmony Hill will meet the needs of this growing community,” said Phil Samuelson, executive director of the Good Samaritan Society.

Sanford Health says the new facility is part of a multiple-phase project called ‘Harmony Hill Watertown.’ Harmony Hill will eventually become a 480-acre campus including residential and educational facilities.

The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday at 2 pm at the Mother of God Monastery located at 110 28th Ave.

Construction of The Village is set to be completed in early 2023.

