Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

HBC and Luverne advance in Minnesota HS Football playoffs

Patriots and Cardinals among local teams to advance
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 12:18 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLS and LUVERNE, MN (Dakota News Now) -The Patriots of Hills Beaver Creek got a 62 yard touchdown run from Cole Baker and never looked back. He also scored on the next possession and Rex Metzger’s team built a 40-0 lead at half-time on GHEC/Truman and went on to win 47-0

And at Luverne, Eli Radtke caught a TD pass from Casey Sehr with 30 seconds left in the half and then Ashton Sandbulte broke loose for an 84 yard TD run early in the 3rd and Todd Oye’s team went on to beat Worthington 23-7.

Pipestone remained unbeaten with a 40-7 win over St. James. Jackson CC bested Windom 58-6, Faribault downed Marshall 43-14, Murray CC beat Wabasso 35-7, Martin County West shutout R-T-R 36-0, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton beat Adrian 48-19, Minneota blanked Yellow Medicine East 52-0, Dawson Boyd beat La Qui Parle 20-13, Lakeview downed Canby 30-6, BOLD beat MACCRAY 52-8, Red Rock Central edged Heron Lake-Okabena 18-6 and Edgerton/Ellsworth beat Westbrook/WG 30-20.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerauld County Sheriff's office investigating crime scene following alleged stand-off.
Authorities investigating weekend homicide in Wessington Springs
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
Mitch Caffee is facing first-degree murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping and burglary.
Wessington Springs man allegedly held woman hostage after fatal shooting
Sioux Falls Police: Sunday night pursuit ended in crash
3M: Employee protest over vaccines not impacting South Dakota plants

Latest News

Avon Pirates excited to carry on the winning tradition in football again
Avon Pirates excited to regain winning tradition in HS Football
Sioux Valley Cheer team responds to pressure by winning 15th straight State "A" championship
Sioux Valley Cheer Team responds to pressure with 15th straight State “A” title
Scott Ebert is really proud of the turnaround for his Beresford Watchdog football team
Ebert is proud of his Beresford football team after one win last season and first playoff win in 30 years
O'Gorman and Pierre roll to wins in "AA" volleyball Tuesday night
O’Gorman and Pierre sweep Harrisburg and Brookings in HS Volleyball Tuesday night