HBC and Luverne advance in Minnesota HS Football playoffs

HILLS and LUVERNE, MN (Dakota News Now) -The Patriots of Hills Beaver Creek got a 62 yard touchdown run from Cole Baker and never looked back. He also scored on the next possession and Rex Metzger’s team built a 40-0 lead at half-time on GHEC/Truman and went on to win 47-0

And at Luverne, Eli Radtke caught a TD pass from Casey Sehr with 30 seconds left in the half and then Ashton Sandbulte broke loose for an 84 yard TD run early in the 3rd and Todd Oye’s team went on to beat Worthington 23-7.

Pipestone remained unbeaten with a 40-7 win over St. James. Jackson CC bested Windom 58-6, Faribault downed Marshall 43-14, Murray CC beat Wabasso 35-7, Martin County West shutout R-T-R 36-0, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton beat Adrian 48-19, Minneota blanked Yellow Medicine East 52-0, Dawson Boyd beat La Qui Parle 20-13, Lakeview downed Canby 30-6, BOLD beat MACCRAY 52-8, Red Rock Central edged Heron Lake-Okabena 18-6 and Edgerton/Ellsworth beat Westbrook/WG 30-20.

