Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin alleges a senator sexually assaulted her

Huma Abedin, a longtime Hillary Clinton aide, said a senator sexually assaulted her in the...
Huma Abedin, a longtime Hillary Clinton aide, said a senator sexually assaulted her in the early 2000s.(Source: SIMON & SCHUSTER, INC/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Huma Abedin, a longtime Hillary Clinton aide and former lawmaker Anthony Weiner’s estranged wife, reportedly wrote in a new book that she was sexually assaulted by a U.S. senator.

Abedin’s memoir, “Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds,” will be released in November.

According to reports, she wrote in the book a U.S. senator forcibly kissed her in the mid-2000s at a lawmaker’s home after dinner.

Abedin does not name the senator but writes he apologized after she pushed him away.

She also notes she “buried the incident” until the memory came back during the Supreme Court confirmation proceedings for Brett Kavanaugh in 2018.

Abedin’s personal life has been in the spotlight over the years.

She filed for divorce from Weiner in 2017 prior to him pleading guilty to transferring obscene material to a minor. He was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison.

Weiner, a convicted sex offender, resigned from Congress in 2011.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitch Caffee is facing first-degree murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping and burglary.
Wessington Springs man allegedly held woman hostage after fatal shooting
Sheriff’s officials say deputies pulled the 39-year-old man over with his two sons, ages 4 and...
Police: Man charged with DUI says 4-year-old son was the one driving
Fatal crash in Sioux Falls.
Man killed in Sioux Falls crash
According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts
3M: Employee protest over vaccines not impacting South Dakota plants

Latest News

A musician plays a violin behind a photograph of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a vigil...
Sheriff: Projectile recovered from movie director’s shoulder in ‘Rust’ set shooting
The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick...
453 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Wednesday
FILE - This May 25, 2021 file photo shows a U.S. passport cover in Washington.
United States issues its 1st passport with ‘X’ gender marker
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues Wednesday that Democrats are in “pretty good shape”...
Pelosi upbeat on Biden deal, but Manchin pans billionaire tax