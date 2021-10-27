Man killed in Sioux Falls crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police say a 48-year-old man was killed Tuesday evening in a crash in the north part of town.

Emergency crews were called to the area of 54th Street North and Cliff Avenue for a single-vehicle crash just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Upon arrival, they discovered a white SUV had been northbound and left the roadway before crashing into a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crash investigators are investigating the circumstances of the crash.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notifications of family.

This is a developing news story. Stay with Dakota News Now as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.