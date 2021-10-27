Man killed in Sioux Falls crash
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police say a 48-year-old man was killed Tuesday evening in a crash in the north part of town.
Emergency crews were called to the area of 54th Street North and Cliff Avenue for a single-vehicle crash just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Upon arrival, they discovered a white SUV had been northbound and left the roadway before crashing into a tree.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Crash investigators are investigating the circumstances of the crash.
The victim’s name is being withheld pending notifications of family.
This is a developing news story. Stay with Dakota News Now as more information becomes available.
