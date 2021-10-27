Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Man killed in Sioux Falls crash

Fatal crash in Sioux Falls.
Fatal crash in Sioux Falls.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police say a 48-year-old man was killed Tuesday evening in a crash in the north part of town.

Emergency crews were called to the area of 54th Street North and Cliff Avenue for a single-vehicle crash just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Upon arrival, they discovered a white SUV had been northbound and left the roadway before crashing into a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crash investigators are investigating the circumstances of the crash.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notifications of family.

This is a developing news story. Stay with Dakota News Now as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerauld County Sheriff's office investigating crime scene following alleged stand-off.
Authorities investigating weekend homicide in Wessington Springs
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
Sioux Falls Police: Sunday night pursuit ended in crash
3M: Employee protest over vaccines not impacting South Dakota plants
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the El Paso County, Colo., Sheriff's Office shows...
Day care owner gets 6 years for hiding 26 kids in basement

Latest News

CTE Career Fair highlights local career and education opportunities
With how many different employers are looking for local workforce, there’s plenty of career...
CTE Career Fair highlights local career and education opportunities
Domestic abuse
After Wessington Springs Shooting: Finding help for domestic violence victims in rural South Dakota
Help for domestic violence victims in rural South Dakota
Finding help for domestic violence in rural South Dakota