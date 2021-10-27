Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Noem’s executive order lets state employees make exemptions from federal vaccine mandate

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem visits the 2021 South Dakota State Fair in Huron.
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem visits the 2021 South Dakota State Fair in Huron.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem issued an executive order Wednesday allowing federally-contracted state employees to make religious or medical exemptions from the federal vaccine mandate.

State employees who wish to receive a medical exemption need a written statement from a physician. For a religious exemption, applicants must fill out a form that will be made available by the state Bureau of Human Resources.

“Our state has many contracts with the federal government, and President Biden is attempting to use those contracts to force state employees to be vaccinated against their will,” says Gov. Noem. “My executive order will protect their rights to medical and religious exemptions under any federal vaccine mandates.”

Gov. Noem says she is working with South Dakota lawmakers to make these exemptions permanent and to extend them to employees of private businesses.

Republican state lawmakers have already called for a special session to consider legislation that would make it illegal to deny a religious or medical exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine by any “entity” operating in the state, such as businesses or schools.

The executive order doesn’t apply to South Dakota National Guard service members who must meet federal readiness responsibilities for deployment.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitch Caffee is facing first-degree murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping and burglary.
Wessington Springs man allegedly held woman hostage after fatal shooting
Sheriff’s officials say deputies pulled the 39-year-old man over with his two sons, ages 4 and...
Police: Man charged with DUI says 4-year-old son was the one driving
Fatal crash in Sioux Falls.
Man killed in Sioux Falls crash
According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts
3M: Employee protest over vaccines not impacting South Dakota plants

Latest News

The changing landscape of non-profits in Sioux Falls
The changing landscape of non-profits in Sioux Falls
South Dakota Supreme Court denies release of special session vote on AG impeachment
The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick...
453 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Wednesday
Harmony Hill will eventually become a 480-acre campus including residential and educational...
Mother of God Monastery breaks ground on new senior living facility in Watertown