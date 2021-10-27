O’Gorman and Pierre sweep Harrisburg and Brookings in HS Volleyball Tuesday night

SIOUX FALLS and PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 2nd-ranked O’Gorman Knights hosted #5 Harrisburg in Class “AA” volleyball Tuesday night and jumped out to a 9-2 lead in the first set and never looked back. The Knights improved tom 17-4 with a 3-0 win.

In Pierre, the Governors came in ranked 4th and played like it with a 25-14, 25-15, 25-15 sweep of the Brookings Bobcats. Pierre is now 15-4 for the season.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.