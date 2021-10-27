Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

O’Gorman and Pierre sweep Harrisburg and Brookings in HS Volleyball Tuesday night

Knights and Govs roll at home
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 12:14 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS and PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 2nd-ranked O’Gorman Knights hosted #5 Harrisburg in Class “AA” volleyball Tuesday night and jumped out to a 9-2 lead in the first set and never looked back. The Knights improved tom 17-4 with a 3-0 win.

In Pierre, the Governors came in ranked 4th and played like it with a 25-14, 25-15, 25-15 sweep of the Brookings Bobcats. Pierre is now 15-4 for the season.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerauld County Sheriff's office investigating crime scene following alleged stand-off.
Authorities investigating weekend homicide in Wessington Springs
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
Mitch Caffee is facing first-degree murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping and burglary.
Wessington Springs man allegedly held woman hostage after fatal shooting
Sioux Falls Police: Sunday night pursuit ended in crash
3M: Employee protest over vaccines not impacting South Dakota plants

Latest News

HBC and Luverne advance in Minnesota HS Football Playoffs
HBC and Luverne advance in Minnesota HS Football playoffs
Avon Pirates excited to carry on the winning tradition in football again
Avon Pirates excited to regain winning tradition in HS Football
Sioux Valley Cheer team responds to pressure by winning 15th straight State "A" championship
Sioux Valley Cheer Team responds to pressure with 15th straight State “A” title
Scott Ebert is really proud of the turnaround for his Beresford Watchdog football team
Ebert is proud of his Beresford football team after one win last season and first playoff win in 30 years