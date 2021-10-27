Rain Continues Today, Tonight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We will continue to see chances of rain through the rest of today, especially along and east of the James River. Some parts of the region could see an inch or more of rain with some of the heaviest rain (and a few thunderstorms) being along and east of I-29. The threat of severe weather will be low. Highs will range from the upper 40s and low 50s in the east where we’ll see more clouds and rain, to the upper 50s in central South Dakota where we should see some sunshine.

The rain will come to an end tonight, but the clouds will remain in eastern parts of the region. Further to the west, we’ll have already cleared out throughout Wednesday afternoon and will continue that trend into Thursday morning. This will result in cooler temperatures lingering to the east whereas the western parts of the area will be warmer. Sunshine will be back for everyone by Thursday afternoon.

Saturday is looking like a great day, but could be a little breezy. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. We’ll be cooling off just in time for Halloween. While it looks like we should stay dry, highs will be in the mid to upper 40s for most with Trick-or-Treat temperatures dropping down into the upper 30s and low 40s!

