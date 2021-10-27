Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Rain Continues Today, Tonight

Highs in the 50s
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We will continue to see chances of rain through the rest of today, especially along and east of the James River. Some parts of the region could see an inch or more of rain with some of the heaviest rain (and a few thunderstorms) being along and east of I-29. The threat of severe weather will be low. Highs will range from the upper 40s and low 50s in the east where we’ll see more clouds and rain, to the upper 50s in central South Dakota where we should see some sunshine.

The rain will come to an end tonight, but the clouds will remain in eastern parts of the region. Further to the west, we’ll have already cleared out throughout Wednesday afternoon and will continue that trend into Thursday morning. This will result in cooler temperatures lingering to the east whereas the western parts of the area will be warmer. Sunshine will be back for everyone by Thursday afternoon.

Saturday is looking like a great day, but could be a little breezy. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. We’ll be cooling off just in time for Halloween. While it looks like we should stay dry, highs will be in the mid to upper 40s for most with Trick-or-Treat temperatures dropping down into the upper 30s and low 40s!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitch Caffee is facing first-degree murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping and burglary.
Wessington Springs man allegedly held woman hostage after fatal shooting
Sheriff’s officials say deputies pulled the 39-year-old man over with his two sons, ages 4 and...
Police: Man charged with DUI says 4-year-old son was the one driving
According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts
3M: Employee protest over vaccines not impacting South Dakota plants
Jerauld County Sheriff's office investigating crime scene following alleged stand-off.
Authorities investigating weekend homicide in Wessington Springs

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Rainfall Tonight into Wednesday
TUE
Meteorologist Phil Schreck's Tuesday Night Weather Update
Heavy at times
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Tuesday Team Weather
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Breezy and Getting Cooler