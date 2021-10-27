Rain Slowly Ending Tonight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- A slow-moving low pressure system has brought some decent rain to the area, with most spots seeing at least a quarter inch of rain since Tuesday night, and some spots have seen over an inch of rain. The good news is that things are looking brighter to round out the last full week of October.

TONIGHT: Rain will continue to slowly move out from west to east throughout the night. The rain should end between 9 PM and midnight for places along the James River, and it may not be until the early morning hours Thursday for areas along and east of I-29. Skies will begin to clear as higher pressure moves in. Winds will be out of the W and NW at 5-20 mph. Lows drop back into the upper 30s to mid 40s.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: Clouds will linger through early afternoon along and east of I-29, but west of there, expect a mainly clear sky. Everyone will have clear skies Thursday night through Friday night. Winds will be an issue Thursday, with a N to NW wind at 10-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. By Friday, winds will be down to 5-15 mph and gradually shifting from the NW to the S. Highs will be in the mid 50s to low 60s both days, which will be a couple degrees above average. Lows drop back into the 30s.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be an overall nice day, but a cold front will be swinging through, which will bring in clouds and colder temperatures. Halloween itself is looking decent with a partly cloudy sky, but it will be chilly, so be sure to dress appropriately if you are doing any Halloween festivities either Saturday or Sunday night. Winds will be on the breezy side Saturday afternoon through Sunday night with sustained winds of 10-20 mph expected. Highs will be in the 50s to near 60 Saturday, but will drop down into the 40s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Most of next week looks quiet but chilly. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine each day with periods of time where we see more sunshine than clouds and vice versa. Precipitation chances look very low as of now, but some do throw out a minor chance of isolated rain, snow or wintry mix showers later in the week. Highs will mostly be in the low to mid 40s with lows at night in the 20s. Some spots could stay in the 30s during the day and possibly drop into the teens at night.

