Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Silverstar Haunted Car Wash giving a scare for a cause

“We get calls starting October 1st about when we’re doing it so I know people get excited about...
“We get calls starting October 1st about when we’re doing it so I know people get excited about it from the last couple of years so I anticipate the next couple of years it’s going to get bigger and everyone’s going to get excited for it,” said 57th and Marion Site Manager Jacob Von Bergen(Dakota News Now)
By Ernest Cottier
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 2021 season will mark the third year of the annual Silverstar Haunted Car Wash, and organizers hope this will be the best one yet.

“We get calls starting October 1st about when we’re doing it so I know people get excited about it from the last couple of years so I anticipate the next couple of years it’s going to get bigger and everyone’s going to get excited for it,” said 57th and Marion Site Manager Jacob Von Bergen.

The spooky car wash is free for Silverstar Car Wash members and $18 for non-members with a large amount of the money going towards feeding South Dakota.

“We paired with Feeding South Dakota so a percentage goes to them, I believe last year we provided 3,00 meals so that’s a great thing,” said Silverstar Manager Catherine Gonzalez.

On top of the money being donated to Feeding South Dakota, you can also bring canned goods to the haunted car wash to help those in need in the Sioux Falls community.

The haunted car wash has been paired with Feeding South Dakota since its very beginning.

“We try to volunteer there once a year with our leadership team to go there and do whatever we can do to help them along, community-wise it’s Feeding South Dakota so knowing every dollar feeds three families it goes a long way so it’s kind of a no brainer,” said Regional Manager Will Bell.

The Silverstar Haunted Car Wash will be held at the location on 57th and Marion in Sioux Falls from 6:00-9:00 p.m. October 27-30.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitch Caffee is facing first-degree murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping and burglary.
Wessington Springs man allegedly held woman hostage after fatal shooting
Sheriff’s officials say deputies pulled the 39-year-old man over with his two sons, ages 4 and...
Police: Man charged with DUI says 4-year-old son was the one driving
Fatal crash in Sioux Falls.
Man killed in Sioux Falls crash
According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts
3M: Employee protest over vaccines not impacting South Dakota plants

Latest News

Harmony Hill will eventually become a 480-acre campus including residential and educational...
Mother of God Monastery breaks ground on new senior living facility in Watertown
Safe pumpkin carving tips
SkyWest Airlines logo over a blurred airplane image.
SkyWest to end services to Pierre airport in 2022
CTE Career Fair highlights local career and education opportunities