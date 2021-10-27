Silverstar Haunted Car Wash giving a scare for a cause

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 2021 season will mark the third year of the annual Silverstar Haunted Car Wash, and organizers hope this will be the best one yet.

“We get calls starting October 1st about when we’re doing it so I know people get excited about it from the last couple of years so I anticipate the next couple of years it’s going to get bigger and everyone’s going to get excited for it,” said 57th and Marion Site Manager Jacob Von Bergen.

The spooky car wash is free for Silverstar Car Wash members and $18 for non-members with a large amount of the money going towards feeding South Dakota.

“We paired with Feeding South Dakota so a percentage goes to them, I believe last year we provided 3,00 meals so that’s a great thing,” said Silverstar Manager Catherine Gonzalez.

On top of the money being donated to Feeding South Dakota, you can also bring canned goods to the haunted car wash to help those in need in the Sioux Falls community.

The haunted car wash has been paired with Feeding South Dakota since its very beginning.

“We try to volunteer there once a year with our leadership team to go there and do whatever we can do to help them along, community-wise it’s Feeding South Dakota so knowing every dollar feeds three families it goes a long way so it’s kind of a no brainer,” said Regional Manager Will Bell.

The Silverstar Haunted Car Wash will be held at the location on 57th and Marion in Sioux Falls from 6:00-9:00 p.m. October 27-30.

