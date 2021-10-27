Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls Burger King employee retires after nearly 40 years

Dorothy Holmbeck has worked at the same location on West 41st Street for 38 years.
Dorothy Holmbeck has worked at the same location on West 41st Street for 38 years.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A big day for a Sioux Falls Burger King employee who is retiring after nearly four decades.

Dorothy Holmbeck has worked at the same location on West 41st Street for 38 years. She’s responsible for helping get the store ready in the morning, including baking the cookies.

Dorothy started working for Burger King as a way to pay for her kids’ tuition at O’Gorman. Little did she know, she would find another family at work.

“The years went by so fast it never, it never dawned on me that it was 38 years. All of a sudden I thought, ‘Oh my gosh. We’re all like a family.’ We get to know each other personally. We treat each other so good,” says Dorothy.

Now that she’s retiring, Dorothy says she wants to do some traveling and plans to spend more time with her grandkids.

