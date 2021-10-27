Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Valley Cheer Team responds to pressure with 15th straight State “A” title

Cossacks respond to expectations with another state championship
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 12:16 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Valley Cheer team is catching up to that incredible run of dominance by the Madison gymnastics team. They made it 15 straight Friday night in Brandon when they captured the State “A” title with another dominating performance. They have won the state title every year since the competition started in 2007.

And the girls always seem to respond to that pressure of expectations says head coach Casie King, ”It’s a lot of pressure to have all those state titles behind you, but it’s been really exciting and I think our girls usually step up to the challenge and it kind of puts the pressure on them early on in the season and they know what they’re walking into and what they’re getting themselves into is usually a successful season so that’s a good thing.”

It was extra emotional for King because her oldest daughter was a senior. But she still has a junior and an 8th grader. And as she said on Calling All Sports, 4 terrific 7th graders to continue the winning tradition.

