SkyWest to end services to Pierre airport in 2022

SkyWest Airlines logo over a blurred airplane image.
SkyWest Airlines logo over a blurred airplane image.(SkyWest/WLUC)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - SkyWest will stop air service to the Pierre Regional Airport after the new year.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Transportation rejected requests from SkyWest, Governor Kristi Noem, and the cities of Pierre and Watertown to rebid the federal Essential Air Service contracts for the two communities.

According to Dakota Radio Group, at Tuesday night’s Pierre City Commission meeting, commissioner Jamie Huizenga said the last SkyWest flight out of Pierre will be January 3, 2022.

In December, SkyWest will cut back from two daily flights to Denver to one daily flight.

Denver Air Connection’s Essential Air Service contract for the Pierre Regional Airport goes through May 2023.

