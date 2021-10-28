10pm Sportscast Wednesday, October 27th
Beresford Football, Plays of the Week, USD Women’s Basketball and Volleyball highlights
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Beresford Watchdogs are headed for round 2 of the 11-B playoffs after a miraculous win, Plays of the Week, USD women’s hoops prepare for a challenging schedule and volleyball highlights from Iowa Class 2-A and the GPAC.
Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.