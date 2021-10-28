Beresford Watchdogs reflect on first playoff win in 30 years with miraculous touchdown as game expired

BERESFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -There hasn’t been this much excitement for Beresford football in 30 years. After all, that’s the last time the Watchdogs won a playoff game. And this time they did it with the most amazing finish at Mount Vernon-Plankinton, scoring on the game’s final play on a pass from Tate Van Oterloo to Isaiah Richards.

Photojournalist Dave Hauck stopped by practice to see just how pumped up this team is to play Roncalli tomorrow night in the 11-B quarterfinals.

Tate Van Oterloo, Beresford QB says, “I dropped back and I just wanted him to get into the end zone and just kind of send a prayer up there. I rolled out left and I saw Isaiah and #81 Jake standing there and I trusted one of them to come down and make a play and Isaiah ended up doing that.”

Isaiah Richards, Beresford WR says, “It was more the offensive line that let him run around. We all kind of just stacked up and every one got to the end zone.”

Scott Ebert, Beresford Head Coach says, “Just ditto that and got to the line and duplicate what we had done and it was just kind of a crazy, crazy sequence how it all came together.”

Richards says, “It’s a goal every year to come in and even to get to the playoffs because we haven’t done that in a long time. 2018 we had a chance but we came out this year and we all got together. Call us a family. We all work, come in every day and and get better.”

Ebert says, “And then you’re in playoff mode. And for our guys down here we aren’t real familiar with that, I mean 30 years since a playoff win it’s kind of just the craziest thing I ever heard of. That certainly wasn’t in our brains, it was just what do we have to do in this game to advance.”

Ashton Tjaden, Beresford Lineman says, “I think it kind of put some people in shock and other people were kind of really ecstatic. It kind of messed with some people with the fact that you could have your season ended in the exact same way we just ended someone’s season.”

Dave Hauck asks, Have you ever heard of that before?

Richards says, “I have not. I mean shoot, it felt great. Like a World Series win? It just felt great as a team and as a community.”

Van Oterloo says, “I think we’ll definitely be a threat for years on after this so yeah.”

Ebert says, “It’s hard to win but actually maybe it’s not as hard as what we had thought. Just that game by game approach and just doing their very best and playing the best they can on every given play.”

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.