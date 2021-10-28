Boyden Hull and Western Christian advance to State 2-A Volleyball Tournament
Comets and Wolfpack roll to Region titles
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -Both Boyden Hull and Western Christian advanced to the State 2-A volleyball tournament Wednesday night in Sioux City.
The Comets beat Ridge View 3-0 in the Region 1 championship at SC East and over at SC Heelan the Wolfpack downed Treynor 3-1 for the Region 2 title.
Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.