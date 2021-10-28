Coyotes will benefit from challenging non-conference schedule

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was media day for the USD basketball teams. And the thing that jumps out to me is the challenging preseason schedule the women will play including Oklahoma and South Carolina. But Dawn Plitzuweit really likes these kind of games to make her team better when the conference schedule rolls around. ”We have an opportunity to grow through those challenges. We’re going to have an opportunity to know what we have to do to get better at who we are. And at the same time we believe it’s going to prepare us for the very competitive Summit League again. So we’re looking forward to that.”

The Coyotes play South Carolina which they’ve done before. This is video from the game a couple of years ago on the road. The Oklahoma game is in Vermillion on November 9th and it’s the season opener. Three days later they play the Gamecocks at the Sanford Pentagon. How’s that for a challenging non conference schedule!

