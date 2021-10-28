Decreasing Cloud Cover

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We still have a little cloud cover linger along and east of I-29. Those clouds will clear out of here and we should see lots of sunshine around the region. Highs will range from the mid 50s in parts of Minnesota and Iowa to the upper 50s and near 60 out to the west! It will be breezy today, as well, with northwest wind gusts around 30 mph possible.

Overnight, the wind will die down and we’ll drop into the 30s with some parts of northern South Dakota dropping close to freezing. We’ll warm back into the upper 50s and low 60s for Friday with plenty of sunshine and less wind. The nice temperatures will stick around for Saturday, but we’ll start to see a few clouds move into the reigon.

A cold front looks poised to slide through the region Saturday night, but it should move through dry. It will just cause Halloween to be a very chilly day. Highs will be stuck in the mid to upper 40s. Trick-or-Treat temps will drop down into the 30s! In fact, it looks like we’ll stay pretty chilly heading into next week. By the middle of next week, we’re looking at highs in the upper 30s for some parts of the region!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.