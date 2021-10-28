Avera Medical Minute
Dordt wins 5-set thriller at Northwestern

Defenders win on Red Raiders home floor in 5 sets
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGE CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -It’s always fun when Dordt and Northwestern play regardless of the sport. Especially when it’s inside like basketball or volleyball and that was the case Wednesday night at the Bultman Center in Orange City when the 16th-ranked Defenders took on the #14 Red Raiders. And the match didn’t disappoint going the distance.

They took turns winning sets as Dordt went up 2-1 before Bekah Horstman’s block won set four 26-24 forcing a tie-breaker. Horstman and Alysen Dexter each had 15 kills for the Raiders. But Corrina Timmermans came up big with a kill and then the match-clinching ace and a 15-11 win for the Defenders. Corrina led both teams with 17 kills and Alli Timmermans had 13.

Both teams are now 8-6 in GPAC play. Dordt is 16-7 overall and Northwestern 16-8.

