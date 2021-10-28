Avera Medical Minute
Iowa lawmakers consider vaccine mandate exemption bill

Iowa Capitol
FILE- In this Jan. 7, 2020, file photo the Iowa Capitol Building is seen in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Republican leaders in the Iowa Legislature will consider a bill that would make it more difficult for businesses to require employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The bill was made public on Thursday minutes before lawmakers were to begin a special session that was convened to address redistricting. It would require businesses to allow medical and religious exemptions for COVID-19 vaccine mandates and would guarantee that employees who are fired for deciding not to get vaccinated for COVID-19 are eligible for unemployment insurance.

The bill has been a priority of Gov. Kim Reynolds, who has opposed government mandates for masks and vaccines even though science has shown both to be effective in reducing the virus’ spread.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

