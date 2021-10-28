‘Miracle Treat Day’ serving up Blizzards for a cause

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -National “Miracle Treat Day” was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, but Thursday the annual fundraiser returned to several Dairy Queens throughout South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota.

Miracle Treat Day is an annual fundraiser benefiting the Children’s Miracle Network at Sanford Health.

The special occasion is usually held in July but this year had to be pushed back until October.

“This year because of staffing shortages that dairy queens were facing they changed it to October with the hopes that there would be more people able to work and help make blizzards today so hopefully next year it will be back to July but we’re making the most of it,” said Sanford Health Foundation Senior Development Officer Bethany Olson.

Dairy Queens is making the most out of having the event in October by making it Halloween-themed.

At least $1 from every blizzard sold on Miracle Treat Day and blizzard coupon sales will go to families like Jerzey Meeks who had to have several surgeries as a young child.

“I was born with CHD which is a congenital heart defect and I had 4 open-heart surgeries a diaphragm placation and another surgery when I was in third grade,” said Jerzey.

Jerzey is now healthy and while the Meeks family is celebrating they are still incredibly grateful for all of the work the children’s miracle network did during her surgeries

“Going through it is just tough but when you have CMN there to help you along the way it’s just really helpful Jerzey couldn’t have surgeries here in Sioux Falls so we had to travel for all of them and CMN was able to help us with food, traveling, gas and all of that,” said Jerzey’s mom Liz.

Miracle Treat Day is at more than 25 dairy queen locations in 22 cities across South Dakota and Minnesota.

“It’s our best, funnest day of the year we get to see the actual CMN kids grow up so we’ve had some that have been here several years and then they come every year and we get to see how they’re doing they help make blizzards than run the registers so it’s fun,” said Dairy Queen General Manager Jill Willard.

