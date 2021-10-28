October 27th Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The prep football playoffs began in Iowa with West Lyon’s Hunter Jacobson running through and over every defender on a 29-yard touchdown run in the Wildcats first round win.

Over at Central Lyon the host Lions were trailing until Zach Lutmer’s 53 yard touchdown changed the course of the game, and spurred a 38-23 victory over Estherville.

In the State-USD soccer game Pierre native Joana Zanin shows that any part of her foot can be used to score.

A pair of cheer and dance dynasties continued over the weekend at the State A meet. Dakota Valley won their 12th straight Grand Dance title while Sioux Valley claimed their 15th consecutive Grand Cheer championship, owning every title since the event began in 2007!

Topping our list is the top cross country runner in AA. A week after a concussion that nearly sidelined her from running, O’Gorman’s Alea Hardie won her third consecutive championship, ten seconds faster than the runner up.

And those are your Plays of the Week!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.