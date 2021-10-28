Avera Medical Minute
Official: Meeting didn’t impact Noem daughter’s application

Secretary of Labor and Regulation Marcia Hultman testified Thursday before a legislative...
Secretary of Labor and Regulation Marcia Hultman testified Thursday before a legislative committee that’s investigating the July 27 meeting.(Dakota News Now)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(AP) - South Dakota’s labor secretary says officials had decided to give Gov. Kristi Noem’s daughter another chance to win her state real estate appraiser license even before a meeting in the governor’s office that has spurred conflict of interest questions.

Secretary of Labor and Regulation Marcia Hultman testified Thursday before a legislative committee that’s investigating the July 27 meeting.

The Associated Press reported last month about the meeting, which included Noem’s daughter, Kassidy Peters, just days after a state agency moved to deny Peters’ license. Hultman acknowledged it was unusual to have an applicant like the governor’s daughter in such a meeting. However, she defended her department’s handling of Peters’ licensure.

