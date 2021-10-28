Avera Medical Minute
S.D. court unseals investigation of billionaire T. Denny Sanford

FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2007 file photo, South Dakota philanthropist T. Denny Sanford speaks...
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2007 file photo, South Dakota philanthropist T. Denny Sanford speaks with reporters in Sioux Falls, S.D. The South Dakota Supreme Court Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021 weighed whether to unseal a search warrant and affidavits in an investigation into billionaire banker-turned-philanthropist T. Denny Sanford for possible possession of child pornography. The court documents are sealed and refer only to “an implicated individual," and attorneys did not name Sanford as they made their arguments. However, one person briefed on the case by law enforcement told The Associated Press that the hearing involved Sanford and a legal effort by media organizations to unseal court records in the investigation. The person demanded anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the investigation.(Carson Walker | AP Photo/Carson Walker, File)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Supreme Court has weighed in on a case involving philanthropist T. Denny Sanford.

Thursday, the court moved to unseal records, which include a search warrant and affidavits, stemming from a possible child pornography investigation. A circuit court sealed the search warrant at the request of authorities.

According to court documents, Sanford was only referred to as “an implicated individual.”

Attorneys for the national media outlet ProPublica, and Sioux Falls Argus Leader argued that the records should be made publicly available. However, Sanford’s attorney Marty Jackley, argued that the records should not be released, given that Sanford was incorrectly listed as a defendant.

Last year, South Dakota investigators received information that an electronic device registered in Sanford’s name had sent, received, or downloaded child pornography. South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg determined that there was enough evidence to charge Sanford in the case, but opted to defer to federal prosecutors because the case spanned across many states.

This story is developing.

