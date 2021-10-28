S.D. court unseals investigation of billionaire T. Denny Sanford

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Supreme Court has weighed in on a case involving philanthropist T. Denny Sanford.

Thursday, the court moved to unseal records, which include a search warrant and affidavits, stemming from a possible child pornography investigation. A circuit court sealed the search warrant at the request of authorities.

According to court documents, Sanford was only referred to as “an implicated individual.”

Attorneys for the national media outlet ProPublica, and Sioux Falls Argus Leader argued that the records should be made publicly available. However, Sanford’s attorney Marty Jackley, argued that the records should not be released, given that Sanford was incorrectly listed as a defendant.

Last year, South Dakota investigators received information that an electronic device registered in Sanford’s name had sent, received, or downloaded child pornography. South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg determined that there was enough evidence to charge Sanford in the case, but opted to defer to federal prosecutors because the case spanned across many states.

This story is developing.

