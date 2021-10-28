Washington Pavilion exhibit “No Child’s Play” shows different angle of Holocaust

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new Holocaust remembrance exhibit will be on display, but it will not focus on history or statistics. Instead, it opens up the world of children during this time. Stephen Rosenthal with the Jewish Interfaith Council talked about the exhibit that will be on display from Tuesday, November 2 to Saturday, November 6 at the Washington Pavillion. The exhibit is free of charge and is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

