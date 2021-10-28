Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

World Chase Tag Phenomenon showcases growing sport in Halloween special on ESPN2

Athletes in World Chase Tag compete on the ESPN program.
Athletes in World Chase Tag compete on the ESPN program.(World Chase Tag)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Competitive tag continues its growth into the mainstream, as World Chase Tag is now being watched by thousands in the U.S. on the ESPN family of networks.

The latest event is a special two-hour program titled “World Chase Tag Phenomenon” airing on ESPN2 Oct. 31 at 3 p.m. ET.

The special will feature some of the greatest moments in World Chase Tag history for those who are just learning about the sport.

The show, hosted by longtime NFL running back and “Dancing With The Stars” season 24 winner Rashad Jennings, will include the popular competitions of esports and competitive tag.

Some of the top tag competitors and esports professionals will team up to play Rocket League, and there will also be interviews with gaming content creators like Bobby Poff and Sebas Beron.

Envy Gaming CEO Adam Rymer will also be interviewed to discuss why he expanded beyond esports to recruit Chase Tag team GNF, who are the current world champion runners-up.

The program will re-air on ESPN2 on Nov. 7.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls Police and SWAT have responded to a situation at a central Sioux Falls house.
Police: Stabbing suspect killed in officer-involved shooting during central Sioux Falls standoff
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2007 file photo, South Dakota philanthropist T. Denny Sanford speaks...
South Dakota Supreme Court unseals investigation of billionaire T. Denny Sanford
Authorities were called to the 900 block of 41st Street in southwest Watertown Wednesday...
Authorities investigating death of 2-year-old in Watertown
Dorothy Holmbeck has worked at the same location on West 41st Street for 38 years.
Sioux Falls Burger King employee retires after nearly 40 years
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem visits the 2021 South Dakota State Fair in Huron.
Noem’s executive order lets state employees make exemptions from federal vaccine mandate

Latest News

Houston Astros' Jose Siri reacts after striking out during the fourth inning in Game 2 of...
Rookie propels Astros past Braves to tie World Series
Beresford Watchdogs reflect on miraculous win over MVP for first playoff victory in 30 years!
Beresford Watchdogs reflect on first playoff win in 30 years with miraculous touchdown as game expired
Coyotes should benefit from very challenging non conference schedule
Coyotes will benefit from challenging non-conference schedule
Boyden Hull and Western Christian advance to 2-A State Volleyball Tournament
Boyden Hull and Western Christian advance to State 2-A Volleyball Tournament