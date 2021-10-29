Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

605 November edition exploring different places and food

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The November edition of 605 Magazine will be out soon covering food and drink spots. Publisher and founder of 605 Magazine, Alana Snyder shared what this issue will include. We learn more about the growth of Profile by Sanford, Three 22 Kitchen and Cocktails and Rix Farms. There are a lot of great places to check out this fall and winter.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2007 file photo, South Dakota philanthropist T. Denny Sanford speaks...
South Dakota Supreme Court unseals investigation of billionaire T. Denny Sanford
Sioux Falls Police and SWAT have responded to a situation at a central Sioux Falls house.
Police: Stabbing suspect killed in officer-involved shooting during central Sioux Falls standoff
A nanny has been charged with child abuse, according to police, after the toddler’s parents...
GRAPHIC: Woman charged after parents spot her possibly abusing toddler on nanny cam
Dorothy Holmbeck has worked at the same location on West 41st Street for 38 years.
Sioux Falls Burger King employee retires after nearly 40 years
An American Airlines flight landed early after a flight attendant was attacked by a passenger....
Plane diverted after passenger attacks flight attendant

Latest News

Secretary of Labor and Regulation Marcia Hultman testified Thursday before a legislative...
SD State Legislative committee presses Sec. of Labor on appraisal meeting in Governor’s Mansion
Noem and SD Sheriffs rebuke new DHS guidelines
Governor Kristi Noem and many South Dakota law enforcement officers are rebuking a mandate...
Noem and SD Sheriffs rebuke new DHS guidelines
Soon after liberation, camp survivors from Buchenwald's "Children's Block 66"—a special...
Washington Pavilion exhibit “No Child’s Play” shows different angle of Holocaust