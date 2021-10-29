Avera Medical Minute
Avera Medical Minute: What you should be considering as open enrollment begins

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re getting into what can be a stressful time of year: open enrollment for health insurance.

Trying to figure out what you need and what you can afford can be a real challenge. Dakota News Now sat down with Janice Lewis, with Avera Health Plans, asking her what we all should be keeping in mind.

