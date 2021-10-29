Avera Medical Minute: What you should be considering as open enrollment begins

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re getting into what can be a stressful time of year: open enrollment for health insurance.

Trying to figure out what you need and what you can afford can be a real challenge. Dakota News Now sat down with Janice Lewis, with Avera Health Plans, asking her what we all should be keeping in mind.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.