Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

One person airlifted following fire in Colton

Early morning house fire at 2117 Bell Ave.
Early morning house fire at 2117 Bell Ave.(WIFR)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person was airlifted to the hospital Friday following a structure fire in Colton, South Dakota.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to a house in Colton at around 9:45 am for the fire. Authorities were alerted there was still a person inside.

Crews were able to locate the person and airlift them from the scene.

Authorities say the person’s condition is unknown at this time.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, Colton Fire Department, Lyons Fire Department, Baltic Fire Department, Dell Rapids Fire Department, Chester Fire Department, Dell Rapids Ambulance, and Minnehaha County Emergency Management all responded to the scene.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2007 file photo, South Dakota philanthropist T. Denny Sanford speaks...
South Dakota Supreme Court unseals investigation of billionaire T. Denny Sanford
Sioux Falls Police and SWAT have responded to a situation at a central Sioux Falls house.
Police: Stabbing suspect killed in officer-involved shooting during central Sioux Falls standoff
A nanny has been charged with child abuse, according to police, after the toddler’s parents...
GRAPHIC: Woman charged after parents spot her possibly abusing toddler on nanny cam
Dorothy Holmbeck has worked at the same location on West 41st Street for 38 years.
Sioux Falls Burger King employee retires after nearly 40 years
An American Airlines flight landed early after a flight attendant was attacked by a passenger....
Plane diverted after passenger attacks flight attendant

Latest News

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing, Wednesday,...
Iowa governor signs vaccine mandate exemption bill into law
Authorities were called to the 900 block of 41st Street in southwest Watertown Wednesday...
Watertown authorities give update on child death investigation
Sioux Falls Police and SWAT have responded to a situation at a central Sioux Falls house.
Sioux Falls Police: Domestic incident led to multi-victim stabbing, fatal officer-involved shooting
Avera Medical Minute: What you should be considering as open enrollment begins