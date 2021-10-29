One person airlifted following fire in Colton

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person was airlifted to the hospital Friday following a structure fire in Colton, South Dakota.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to a house in Colton at around 9:45 am for the fire. Authorities were alerted there was still a person inside.

Crews were able to locate the person and airlift them from the scene.

Authorities say the person’s condition is unknown at this time.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, Colton Fire Department, Lyons Fire Department, Baltic Fire Department, Dell Rapids Fire Department, Chester Fire Department, Dell Rapids Ambulance, and Minnehaha County Emergency Management all responded to the scene.

