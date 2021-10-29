FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 10 PLAYOFFS (10-28-21)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 56 teams took the field in South Dakota on Thursday night.

28 will be turning in their pads Friday or Monday.

The other 28 still have championship dreams.

The playoffs are in full swing in South Dakota with the top three classes of 11-Man joining the 11B and all three 9-Man for quarterfinal Thursday. We’ve got all the winners and action on a special edition of Football Friday on Thursday featuring highlights from 17 postseason games:

-RC Stevens @ Harrisburg

-Jefferson @ Brandon Valley

-O’Gorman @ Roosevelt

-Lincoln @ Washington

-Sturgis @ Tea

-Aberdeen @ Brookings

-Watertown @ Pierre

-Mitchell @ Yankton

-SF Christian @ Madison

-Milbank @ Canton

-West Central @ Dell Rapids

-Bridgewater/Emery-Ethan @ Sioux Valley

-Wagner @ Elk Point-Jefferson

-Platte-Geddes @ Hanson

-Garretson @ Parkston

-Wolsey-Wessington @ Howard

-Dell Rapids Saint Mary @ Gayville-Volin

