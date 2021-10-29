Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 10 PLAYOFFS (10-28-21)

Featuring highlights from 17 prep football playoff games in South Dakota!
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 56 teams took the field in South Dakota on Thursday night.

28 will be turning in their pads Friday or Monday.

The other 28 still have championship dreams.

The playoffs are in full swing in South Dakota with the top three classes of 11-Man joining the 11B and all three 9-Man for quarterfinal Thursday. We’ve got all the winners and action on a special edition of Football Friday on Thursday featuring highlights from 17 postseason games:

-RC Stevens @ Harrisburg

-Jefferson @ Brandon Valley

-O’Gorman @ Roosevelt

-Lincoln @ Washington

-Sturgis @ Tea

-Aberdeen @ Brookings

-Watertown @ Pierre

-Mitchell @ Yankton

-SF Christian @ Madison

-Milbank @ Canton

-West Central @ Dell Rapids

-Bridgewater/Emery-Ethan @ Sioux Valley

-Wagner @ Elk Point-Jefferson

-Platte-Geddes @ Hanson

-Garretson @ Parkston

-Wolsey-Wessington @ Howard

-Dell Rapids Saint Mary @ Gayville-Volin

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2007 file photo, South Dakota philanthropist T. Denny Sanford speaks...
South Dakota Supreme Court unseals investigation of billionaire T. Denny Sanford
Sioux Falls Police and SWAT have responded to a situation at a central Sioux Falls house.
Police: Stabbing suspect killed in officer-involved shooting during central Sioux Falls standoff
Authorities were called to the 900 block of 41st Street in southwest Watertown Wednesday...
Authorities investigating death of 2-year-old in Watertown
Dorothy Holmbeck has worked at the same location on West 41st Street for 38 years.
Sioux Falls Burger King employee retires after nearly 40 years
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem visits the 2021 South Dakota State Fair in Huron.
Noem’s executive order lets state employees make exemptions from federal vaccine mandate

Latest News

FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 10 PLAYOFFS (10-28-21)
Beresford Watchdogs reflect on miraculous win over MVP for first playoff victory in 30 years!
Beresford Watchdogs reflect on first playoff win in 30 years with miraculous touchdown as game expired
Coyotes should benefit from very challenging non conference schedule
Coyotes will benefit from challenging non-conference schedule
Boyden Hull and Western Christian advance to 2-A State Volleyball Tournament
Boyden Hull and Western Christian advance to State 2-A Volleyball Tournament