Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

South Dakota joins lawsuit against Biden over federal vaccine mandate

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem visits the 2021 South Dakota State Fair in Huron.
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem visits the 2021 South Dakota State Fair in Huron.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota is joining nine other Republican-led states in a lawsuit against President Biden over his administration’s federal vaccine mandate.

The lawsuit argues that the Biden administration is overstepping its authority in mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for federal contract workers. The states are asking a federal judge to block the enforcement of the mandate.

The states that are suing are South Dakota, Missouri, Nebraska, Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, and Wyoming.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2007 file photo, South Dakota philanthropist T. Denny Sanford speaks...
South Dakota Supreme Court unseals investigation of billionaire T. Denny Sanford
Sioux Falls Police and SWAT have responded to a situation at a central Sioux Falls house.
Police: Stabbing suspect killed in officer-involved shooting during central Sioux Falls standoff
A nanny has been charged with child abuse, according to police, after the toddler’s parents...
GRAPHIC: Woman charged after parents spot her possibly abusing toddler on nanny cam
Sioux Falls Police and SWAT have responded to a situation at a central Sioux Falls house.
Sioux Falls Police: Domestic incident led to multi-victim stabbing, fatal officer-involved shooting
Authorities were called to the 900 block of 41st Street in southwest Watertown Wednesday...
Watertown authorities give update on child death investigation

Latest News

OSHA, U.S. Dept. of Labor
OSHA to investigate accidental death in Sioux Falls
Sanford Health administered its first COVID-19 vaccination to front-line health care workers.
Sanford: 97% of workforce complying with vaccine mandate
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing, Wednesday,...
Iowa governor signs vaccine mandate exemption bill into law
Early morning house fire at 2117 Bell Ave.
One person airlifted following fire in Colton