OSHA to investigate accidental death in Sioux Falls

OSHA, U.S. Dept. of Labor(WCJB)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say a Sioux Falls woman was killed Friday after she was struck by a front-end loader.

Sioux Falls Police say the accident happened in a private lot in the 4000 block of North National Avenue. Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating the accident.

