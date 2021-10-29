OSHA to investigate accidental death in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say a Sioux Falls woman was killed Friday after she was struck by a front-end loader.

Sioux Falls Police say the accident happened in a private lot in the 4000 block of North National Avenue. Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating the accident.

