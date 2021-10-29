Sioux Falls Police: Domestic incident led to multi-victim stabbing, fatal officer-involved shooting

Avera Medical Minute
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police gave more details Friday on the standoff and fatal officer-involved shooting in central Sioux Falls Thursday morning.

Police say the incident began when two adults and a child showed up at Sanford Hospital with stabbing injuries at around 7:30 am. Police say a 6-year-old victim and a 70-year-old victim suffered life-threatening injuries. The 6-year-old’s 33-year-old mother was also injured.

Sioux Falls Police Lieutenant Terrance Matia couldn’t give the number of times each victim was stabbed or cut but noted the injuries were extensive. Lt. Matia says the 6-year-old had his throat sliced open and that his mother was trying to protect him.

Lt. Matia says the 6-year-old is recovering and is awake and talking. The 33-year-old mother is also awake but still in critical condition. Matia didn’t have a recent update on the 70-year-old’s condition but says “it’s not looking good.”

Police say officers quickly responded to the crime scene at a Sioux Falls home on Garfield Avenue near 12th Street and found the suspect, 52-year-old Elwood Dwyer Jr., still armed.

SWAT and negotiators responded to the scene and opened a dialogue with the suspect. Police say the negotiations lasted for just over an hour.

Police say the suspect eventually confronted authorities and was shot and killed.

Through the preliminary investigation, police say no illegal drugs or alcohol were found in the residence. Police say a domestic incident occurred sometime before the stabbings.

Sioux Falls Police Chief John Thum says a Sioux Falls Police officer and a Minnehaha County Sheriff’s deputy were placed on administrative leave, per standard policy.

The Sioux Falls Police Department is investigating the stabbing at the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is handling the officer-involved shooting investigation.

