South Dakota joins lawsuit against Biden over federal vaccine mandate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota is joining nine other Republican-led states in a lawsuit against President Biden over his administration’s federal vaccine mandate.

The lawsuit argues that the Biden administration is overstepping its authority in mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for federal contract workers. The states are asking a federal judge to block the enforcement of the mandate.

The states that are suing are South Dakota, Missouri, Nebraska, Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, and Wyoming.

