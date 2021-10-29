Avera Medical Minute
Sunny and not as Windy

Cooler Temps for Halloween
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:10 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’ll see plenty of sunshine across the region for our Friday, and it’s going to be a pretty nice day overall! Highs will range from the mid to upper 50s in the east to the low 60s out to the west. The wind will be a lot lighter than it was yesterday, too. Overnight, we’ll stay mostly clear with lows dropping into the mid 30s for most.

Some changes to the forecast will start to happen this weekend. Right now, Saturday looks like a nice day with a good amount of sunshine and highs back in the 50s. But, as a front slides through the region, we’ll see the wind pick up and gusts to 30 mph will be possible. The front will move through dry, but that will cause highs to plummet for Halloween. Most of us will be in the mid to upper 40s for highs with Trick-or-Treat temps in the mid 30s!

That cool weather will stick around through most of next week, as well. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s for the most part. Some parts of the region may struggle to make it out of the 30s for highs by the middle of next week! Morning lows will drop into the low to mid 20s for most. It looks like we’ll start a slow, gradual warm up by that next weekend.

