Dakota Wesleyan’s fourth quarter comeback comes up short at Briar Cliff

SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) - Dakota Wesleyan rallied from 17 down in the fourth quarter and pulled to within three but couldn’t complete a dramatic comeback at Briar Cliff, falling 20-14 in NAIA and GPAC college football action Saturday afternoon.

A Jamin Arend touchdown run and Cayden Cunningham 30-yard touchdown pass to Jakob Okos got the Tigers within 17-14 with 9:48 to play. Down six late the Tigers had a potential game tying touchdown drive thwarted by an interception.

DWU (3-7, 3-6) wraps up the 2021 season with home games against Jamestown and Morningside the next two weeks.

Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.