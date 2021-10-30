Avera Medical Minute
Dakota Wesleyan’s fourth quarter comeback comes up short at Briar Cliff

Tigers fall in final road game 20-14
By Zach Borg and DWU Athletics
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) - Dakota Wesleyan rallied from 17 down in the fourth quarter and pulled to within three but couldn’t complete a dramatic comeback at Briar Cliff, falling 20-14 in NAIA and GPAC college football action Saturday afternoon.

A Jamin Arend touchdown run and Cayden Cunningham 30-yard touchdown pass to Jakob Okos got the Tigers within 17-14 with 9:48 to play. Down six late the Tigers had a potential game tying touchdown drive thwarted by an interception.

DWU (3-7, 3-6) wraps up the 2021 season with home games against Jamestown and Morningside the next two weeks.

Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights!

