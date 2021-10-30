Drama west river sets South Dakota State Football Playoff Semifinals

WALL & LYMAN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There were a couple of west river football games that we didn’t get to on last night’s Football Friday show that we briefly wanted to spotlight.

In 9A Gregory looked to upset unbeaten Wall. The Gorillas hung with the Eagles for a while but Mason Heath’s long touchdown run in the second half was a backbreaker that helped the Eagles win 34-20.

One of the finishes of the night was in Lyman where Timber Lake’s Kedrick Martin hit Hank Kraft, first cousin of SDSU tight end Tucker Kraft, for a game winning 43-yard touchdown with five seconds left that sends Timber Lake to the semifinals with a 24-18 victory.

That sets the semifinal matchups in all seven classes which you can view below (note that some kickoff times have yet to be announced). We’ll have highlights from many of these games, as well as prep playoff action in northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota, in next week’s season finale of Football Friday!

Semifinal matchups in all 11-Man classes & 9AA (Dakota News Now)

Semifinal matchups in 9A & 9B (Dakota News Now)

