IOWA PREP PLAYOFFS: Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, West Lyon, Central Lyon & West Sioux advance

HULL, INWOOD, ROCK RAPIDS & HULL, IA (Dakota News Now) - After a busy Thursday night of prep football playoff action in South Dakota the postseason continues on a Football Friday in Iowa with the second round getting underway for some while others, like 3A’s top-seeded Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, got their drive for the UNI Dome underway.

Click on the video viewer to watch highlights from:

-Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley’s 49-7 victory over Sioux Center in the opening round of the 3A State Playoffs

-West Lyon’s 35-7 win over Spirit Lake in the second round of the 2A State Playoffs

-Central Lyon’s 42-7 defeat of Clear Lake in the second round of the 2A State Playoffs (Setting up a second “Beef Bowl” with arch-rival West Lyon in the next round)

-West Sioux flying past Ridge View 45-20 in the second round of the 1A State Playoffs

