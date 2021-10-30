Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Minnesota liquor sales soared in 2020 for a record year

Sales at municipal liquor stores in Minnesota soared in 2020 for a record-breaking year.
Sales at municipal liquor stores in Minnesota soared in 2020 for a record-breaking year.(WAFB)
By Scott Engen
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, MN. (Dakota News Now) -Sales at municipal liquor stores in Minnesota soared in 2020 for a record-breaking year.

Sales at the state’s 213 “munis” jumped 10% during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report by State Auditor Julie Blaha.

In recent years, a typical sales increase has been in the range of 1 to 3%.

With many bars and restaurants either closed or operating at reduced capacity during parts of the year, people did more of their drinking at home, according to liquor store managers and employees. And the lifestyle shifts prompted by the pandemic played a major role.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls Police and SWAT have responded to a situation at a central Sioux Falls house.
Sioux Falls Police: Domestic incident led to multi-victim stabbing, fatal officer-involved shooting
Authorities were called to the 900 block of 41st Street in southwest Watertown Wednesday...
Watertown authorities give update on child death investigation
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2007 file photo, South Dakota philanthropist T. Denny Sanford speaks...
South Dakota Supreme Court unseals investigation of billionaire T. Denny Sanford
Early morning house fire at 2117 Bell Ave.
One person airlifted following fire in Colton
OSHA, U.S. Dept. of Labor
OSHA to investigate accidental death in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Safety Village of South Dakota talks Halloween safety
Safety Village of South Dakota talks Halloween safety
ACLU of South Dakota Launches “Advocacy Academy”
ACLU of South Dakota Launches “Advocacy Academy”
Safety Village of South Dakota talks Halloween safety
Safety Village of South Dakota talks Halloween safety
ACLU of South Dakota Launches “Advocacy Academy”
ACLU of South Dakota Launches “Advocacy Academy”