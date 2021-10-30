No looking ahead for Augustana with conference title and playoff homefield at stake

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Augustana Vikings are in a fight for the Northern Sun Conference title and homefield in the NCAA Division Two Playoffs.

After last week’s win at Mankato the Vikings are the only team left in the NSIC with just one loss and control their own destiny, giving them a chance to claim their first outright conference title since 1959. They’re also ranked number one in the first set of region rankings. If they can hold on to that it would mean homefield advantage in the postseason.

First things first, the Vikings have to beat a Winona State team who last week won a 14-10 barnburner at Sioux Falls, the only team to beat Augie thus far, last week.

Kickoff tomorrow at Kirkeby-Over Stadium is scheduled for 1 PM.

