Northern State slays Dragons in Moorhead
Wolves win at MSU-Moorhead 33-27
MOORHEAD, MN (Dakota News Now) - On a windy day from Moorhead, the Northern State University football team took down the hosts 33-27. The Wolves defeated MSU Moorhead, improving to 3-1 in the NSIC North Division with two games remaining in the regular season.
THE QUICK DETAILS Final Score: NSU 33, MSUM 27 Records: NSU 7-2 (3-1 North), MSUM 4-5 (2-3 North) Attendance: 1122
HOW IT HAPPENED
- The two teams nearly made it out of the first quarter scoreless, however the Wolves tallied the first touchdown of the game with 3:16 remaining in the frame
- Hunter Trautman connected with Dewaylon Ingram for a 10-yard touchdown; Ingram tied the single season school record with his 11th of the season
- Payton Eue extended the lead for the Wolves in the second on a 23-yard made field goal
- Moorhead rallied back to close out the half, notching a touchdown and 23-yard field goal of their own to tie the game at 10-all
- The Wolves opened the third with a 22-yard Trautman to Ben Noland receiving touchdown to take the 17-10 lead; Noland’s first touchdown of the 2021 season
- The Dragons did not back down, responding with a rushing score; a missed PAT however left them trailing by one
- Northern rattled off three scoring drives from there with two rushing touchdowns from Vance Barnes (29-yards) and Brett Brenton (1-yard), as well as Eue’s second field goal of the win
- Eue hit the 32-yards attempt as time expired in the third, tying the second single season school record of the afternoon for Northern State with his 14th made field goal of the season
- Moorhead attempted a comeback, scoring two touchdowns in the fourth, but was unable to tie the contest or take the lead
- Offensively, Northern recorded a game high 24 first downs, 200 yards rushing, 251 yards passing, and 451 yards of total offense
- NSU averaged 4.3 yards per rush and 13.9 yards per completion, converting on 9-of-19 third downs and 2-of-3 fourth downs
- The Northern State defense held MSU Moorhead to a 3-of-14 conversion rate on third down and recorded six tackles for a loss, including a save by Shawn Brodie
- Brenton tallied his first 100-yard rushing game of the season to lead the Wolves offensively, and Brennan Kutterer tallied a career day with 16 total tackles
NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS
- Hunter Trautman: 18-of-36, 251 yards passing, 3 touchdowns, 50 yards rushing
- Brett Brenton: 105 yards rushing, 5.5 yards per carry, 1 touchdown, 21-yard long, 24 yards receiving
- Brennan Kutterer: 16 tackles, 2.5 tackles for a loss of 5 yards, 1 break-up
- Nate Robinson: 10 tackles, 1 break-up
- Payton Eue: 2 field goals (23 and 32 yards), 3-of-4 PAT, 33.0 yards per punt, 60.4 yards per kickoff
UP NEXT
Northern State closes out their 2021 home slate next Saturday, November 6 versus Bemidji State. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. from Dacotah Bank Stadium.
