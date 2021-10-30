Northern State slays Dragons in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, MN (Dakota News Now) - On a windy day from Moorhead, the Northern State University football team took down the hosts 33-27. The Wolves defeated MSU Moorhead, improving to 3-1 in the NSIC North Division with two games remaining in the regular season.

THE QUICK DETAILS Final Score: NSU 33, MSUM 27 Records : NSU 7-2 (3-1 North), MSUM 4-5 (2-3 North) Attendance : 1122

HOW IT HAPPENED

The two teams nearly made it out of the first quarter scoreless, however the Wolves tallied the first touchdown of the game with 3:16 remaining in the frame

Hunter Trautman connected with Dewaylon Ingram for a 10-yard touchdown; Ingram tied the single season school record with his 11th of the season

Payton Eue extended the lead for the Wolves in the second on a 23-yard made field goal

Moorhead rallied back to close out the half, notching a touchdown and 23-yard field goal of their own to tie the game at 10-all

The Wolves opened the third with a 22-yard Trautman to Ben Noland receiving touchdown to take the 17-10 lead; Noland’s first touchdown of the 2021 season

The Dragons did not back down, responding with a rushing score; a missed PAT however left them trailing by one

Northern rattled off three scoring drives from there with two rushing touchdowns from Vance Barnes (29-yards) and Brett Brenton (1-yard), as well as Eue’s second field goal of the win

Eue hit the 32-yards attempt as time expired in the third, tying the second single season school record of the afternoon for Northern State with his 14th made field goal of the season

Moorhead attempted a comeback, scoring two touchdowns in the fourth, but was unable to tie the contest or take the lead

Offensively, Northern recorded a game high 24 first downs, 200 yards rushing, 251 yards passing, and 451 yards of total offense

NSU averaged 4.3 yards per rush and 13.9 yards per completion, converting on 9-of-19 third downs and 2-of-3 fourth downs

The Northern State defense held MSU Moorhead to a 3-of-14 conversion rate on third down and recorded six tackles for a loss, including a save by Shawn Brodie