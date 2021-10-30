Saturday to Feature Increasing Clouds, Winds Ahead of a Cold Front

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We had a beautiful day on our Friday with plenty of sunshine, light winds and temperatures soaring well into the 50s with most areas reaching the 60s even. That will be a thing of the past as a cold front sweeps through throughout the day on Saturday and ushers in colder air, just in time to ring in November.

TODAY: A cold front will sweep through the area from northwest to southeast. Cloud cover will be a couple hours after the passage of the cold front. Winds will be out of the S at 5-15 mph ahead of the front, but will shift to the NNW and increase to 15-30 mph with gusts as high as 35-45 mph. Highs range from the lower 50s north and west to the lower 60s southeast.

TONIGHT: Any leftover cloud cover will move out and give way to clear skies. Winds will gradually subside from 15-25 mph, down to 5-15 mph overnight. Lows drop back into the 20s and 30s. If you plan to trick or treat tonight, expect temperatures in the 40s to near 50 around sunset, but it’ll feel closer to 40 with winds around 15-25 mph.

SUNDAY: Halloween itself is looking pretty nice with plenty of sunshine, but it’ll be on the chilly side and the wind will be breezy out of the NW at 10-20 mph with higher gusts at times. Highs will run 45-50, which is around to slightly below average. Sunday night will feature mainly clear skies with lighter winds and lows in the 20s. Expect temperatures in the 30s around sunset if you plan to trick or treat with winds around 5-15 mph.

NEXT WEEK: The first week of November looks dry, but a little chilly to start the week. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy the entire week. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s to begin the week, but look to rebound back into the upper 40s to mid 50s by the weekend, which is closer to seasonal averages. Lows most nights will be in the 20s, and there could be a few spots that drop down into the teens some mornings.

