SDSU needs second half surge in Valley play to boost playoff resume

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota State team that entered the first half of the Missouri Valley Football Conference schedule aiming to secure a top seed and homefield throughout the playoffs for a second straight season may not even get a first round bye even if they win their final four games of the Missouri Valley Football Conference schedule.

Last week’s 26-17 loss to Northern Iowa dropped the Jacks conference record to 2-2, with both losses coming in their only games against ranked opponents and at home no less. That means it is likely going to be impossible for State to win the conference title or get a top seed in the playoffs.

Making the postseason certainly isn’t a lock yet either and the Jacks need to get back on track tomorrow when they visit Youngstown State at 2 PM.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.