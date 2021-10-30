Sioux Falls residents share concerns about crosswalk safety

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When a pedestrian is standing at a crosswalk they have the right of way, but some people in Sioux Falls say they have had some very near misses with cars.

Robert Elliot is no stranger to using crosswalks downtown, and he knows how dangerous it can be if someone isn’t paying attention to the road.

“I have had several close encounters, on 26th street heading west across Minnesota avenue, I’ve had cars within one to two feet of me,” said Elliot.

Koni Sims is legally blind and was hit by a truck while at a crosswalk. She believes there are several things that can be done to make crosswalks safer, especially for the visually impaired.

“I would like to see more APS’s, (Audio Pedestrian Signals) throughout the city unfortunately the one on 26th and Minnesota was knocked out and they told me it would be a month or two before it would be replaced,” said Sims.

Zach DeBoer has been involved with America Walks, Walking College to help improve walkability in different cities. He’s been working with the city of Sioux Falls, looking at areas that could be improved.

“Right now we have a lot of big overbuilt intersections, wide unused parallel parking lanes if you think about Minnesota Avenue, places where people cross regularly where we could be adding bump-outs, larger areas, and places where we can add better lighting and crosswalk signals,” said DeBoer.

But the most important factor for crosswalks to be as safe as possible is for drivers to pay attention to their surroundings.

“It only takes a second and that path of judgment to slow down or stop is impaired tremendously,” said Elliot.

